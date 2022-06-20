June 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 20.

DATES

World Refugee Day is an international day designated in 1969 to honour the Day of African Refugees. For the first time the World Refugee Day was marked in 2001 in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.

EVENTS

1991 – The Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR adopted the decree «On the Charter of the National State Bank of the Kazakh SSR».

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan joined the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

1992 – The first passenger train between Almaty and Urumqi (China) was launched.

2003 – New Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan was adopted.

2012 – Doctors of the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center in Astana (Nur-Sultan) performed a unique surgery on aortic valve implantation through the femoral artery. This method does not require incisions and cardiac arrest, and also significantly reduces the rehabilitation period.

2017 - Akan Satayev's film A Road to Mother was recognized the best feature film at the New York Film Festival.

2018 – 20th century masterpieces from the collection of the Kasteyev Museum of Art were exhibited at the Grand Gallery of the National Arts Club in New York. The exhibition showcased the best works of the collection of Kazakhstan's Art of 1930-70s.