June 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 20th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 20.

DATES

The World Refugee Day instituted by the UN is observed globally on June 20. This event honors the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict, and violence.

The International Day of Action for Elephants in Zoos (IDAEZ) is an international annual event on June 20, dedicated to raise awareness about the plight of elephants in zoos and to end their suffering – and ideally – to send elephants in zoos to accredited sanctuaries.

The Day of the Medical Worker in Kazakhstan is marked on the third Sunday of June each year. The event is also marked in Armenia, Belarus, Moldova, Russia, and Ukraine.

EVENTS

1991 – The decree of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR on the charter of the National State Bank of the Kazakh SSR is adopted.

1992 – Kazakhstan joins the International Organization of Turkic Culture.

1992 – The first international railway link en route Almaty- Ürümqi is opened.

2003 – The new Land Code of Kazakhstan is adopted.

2014 – Kazakhstan’s satellite KazEOSat-2 sends the first telemetry data from orbit in the 90th minute after the separation from the launch vehicle.

2017 – The Road to Mother film by Akan Satayev wins the best feature film prize at the New York Film Festival. Its producer Aliya Nazarbayev wins the Eurasian Women in Film prize and Altynai Nogerbek the Best Actress prize.

2018 – The 20th century masterpieces of the Kasteev Museum of Art are displayed at the Grand Hall of the National Art Club in New York.

2019 – Kazakhstani Tasybai Abdikarimov who saved the Polish deported to Kazakhstan and attends the tombs of the Polish deported to Kazakhstan, wins the first Virtus et Fraternitas medal,

2020 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen is given the Latvian certificate from rhododendron breeding and experimental nursery Babīte. The new type of rhododendron named after the singer was invented in Latvia.