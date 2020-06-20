June 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 20th of June.

EVENTS

1930 – Construction of the first Karaganda mine starts.

1991 – The Supreme Council of Kazakh SSR adopted a decree «On the Charter of the National State Bank of Kazakh SSR».

1992 – Kazakhstan joins the Joint Committee for Turkic Culture and Arts (TURKSOY).

1992 – The first international rail service is launched in Kazakhstan. The first passenger train leaves from Almaty for Urumqi.

2003 – The new Land Code of Kazakhstan is adopted.

2014 – KazEOSat-2 (High Resolution Earth Observation Satellite) transmits the first telemtry from the orbit.

2017 – A Road to Mother directed by Kazakhstan’s Akan Satayev is recognized as the best feature at New York Film Festival.

2018 – Masterpieces of XX c. of the Kasteyev Museum of Arts collection are presented at the Grand Gallery of the National Arts Club in New York .

2019 – The Action Plan for implementation of the pre-election platform of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and proposals received during the Birgemiz nationwide campaign is adopted.

2019 – Kazakhstan’s Tassybai Abdikarimov is the first to receive the medal Virtus et Fraternitas.