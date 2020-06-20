Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 June 2020, 07:00
June 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 20th of June.

EVENTS

1930 – Construction of the first Karaganda mine starts.

1991 – The Supreme Council of Kazakh SSR adopted a decree «On the Charter of the National State Bank of Kazakh SSR».

1992 – Kazakhstan joins the Joint Committee for Turkic Culture and Arts (TURKSOY).

1992 – The first international rail service is launched in Kazakhstan. The first passenger train leaves from Almaty for Urumqi.

2003 – The new Land Code of Kazakhstan is adopted.

2014 – KazEOSat-2 (High Resolution Earth Observation Satellite) transmits the first telemtry from the orbit.

2017 – A Road to Mother directed by Kazakhstan’s Akan Satayev is recognized as the best feature at New York Film Festival.

2018 – Masterpieces of XX c. of the Kasteyev Museum of Arts collection are presented at the Grand Gallery of the National Arts Club in New York .

2019 – The Action Plan for implementation of the pre-election platform of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and proposals received during the Birgemiz nationwide campaign is adopted.

2019 – Kazakhstan’s Tassybai Abdikarimov is the first to receive the medal Virtus et Fraternitas.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev