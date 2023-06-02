Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 2. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 June 2023
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Altai Amanzholov (1934-2012) is a Kazakh Turkologist, Turkic languages' historical grammar specialist, and ancient Turkic writing history expert.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Authored fundamental works based on deep knowledge of ancient Turkic writing, and deciphered many ancient written monuments.

Nurlan Smagulov (1965) is a well-known Kazakh entrepreneur, founder and member of the Club of Philanthropists of Kazakhstan, founder, and head of the Astana Group Holding.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Akmaral Kainazarova (1970) is a director and choreographer of the first and only Center of Indian Classic Dance in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, a unit of Kalakshetra Foundation, and Nalanda Dance Research Centre at Mumbai University.

In 2006, she founded and became the head and choreographer of the first and only Center of Indian Classic Dance Center in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Azamat Tleshev (1982) is a representative of the human rights ombudsman in Karaganda region.

Born in Pavlodar city is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been acting since October 2022.


