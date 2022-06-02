June 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Altai Amanzholov (1934-2012) - Kazakh turkologist, Turkic languages' historical grammar specialist, ancient Turkic writing history expert.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, postgraduate courses at the Institute of Oriental Languages of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Altai Amanzholov deciphered many ancient written monuments in his fundamental works. His two books published in China and Turkey are used as handbooks for each turkologist.

Nurlan Smagulov (1965) - famous Kazakh entrepreneur, founder and member of the Club of Philanthropists of Kazakhstan, founder, and head of Astana Group Holding.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Akmaral Kainazarova (1970) - director and choreographer of the first and only Center of Indian Classic Dance in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts - Kalakshetra, and Nalanda Dance Research Centre at Mumbai University.

In 2006, she founded and became a head and choreographer of the first and only Center of Indian Classic Dance Center in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Azamat Tleshev (1982) - deputy prosecutor of East Kazakhstan region.

Born in Pavlodar city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.



