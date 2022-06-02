Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 2. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 June 2022, 08:00
June 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Altai Amanzholov (1934-2012) - Kazakh turkologist, Turkic languages' historical grammar specialist, ancient Turkic writing history expert.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, postgraduate courses at the Institute of Oriental Languages of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Altai Amanzholov deciphered many ancient written monuments in his fundamental works. His two books published in China and Turkey are used as handbooks for each turkologist.

photo

Nurlan Smagulov (1965) - famous Kazakh entrepreneur, founder and member of the Club of Philanthropists of Kazakhstan, founder, and head of Astana Group Holding.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

photo

Akmaral Kainazarova (1970) - director and choreographer of the first and only Center of Indian Classic Dance in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts - Kalakshetra, and Nalanda Dance Research Centre at Mumbai University.

In 2006, she founded and became a head and choreographer of the first and only Center of Indian Classic Dance Center in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

photo

Azamat Tleshev (1982) - deputy prosecutor of East Kazakhstan region.

Born in Pavlodar city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029