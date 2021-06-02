June 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Altai Amanzholov (1934-2012) is the Kazakh scientist, Turkologist, specialist in historical grammar of Turkic languages, history of the old Turkic written language.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, postgraduate studies at the Oriental Languages Institute at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.





Nurlan Smagulov (1965) is the well-known entrepreneur of Kazakhstan, founder and member of the club of philanthropists of Kazakhstan, founder of and CEO of Astana Group Holding.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.





Timur Dandybayev (1969) is the Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata region is the graduate of the Khrulev Volsky affiliate of the Military Academy of Logistics.

Has been serving since May 2019.





Akmaral Kainazarova (1970) is the director and choreographer of the first and only Indian classic dance centre in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.



