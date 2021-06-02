Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 2. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 June 2021, 08:00
June 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Altai Amanzholov (1934-2012) is the Kazakh scientist, Turkologist, specialist in historical grammar of Turkic languages, history of the old Turkic written language.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, postgraduate studies at the Oriental Languages Institute at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

photo


Nurlan Smagulov (1965) is the well-known entrepreneur of Kazakhstan, founder and member of the club of philanthropists of Kazakhstan, founder of and CEO of Astana Group Holding.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

photo


Timur Dandybayev (1969) is the Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata region is the graduate of the Khrulev Volsky affiliate of the Military Academy of Logistics.

Has been serving since May 2019.

photo


Akmaral Kainazarova (1970) is the director and choreographer of the first and only Indian classic dance centre in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana