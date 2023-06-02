June 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 2nd of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 2.

EVENTS

1955 – The research test site No.5 of the USSR Defense Ministry – today’s Baikonur Cosmodrome – is set up via the decree of the General Staff.

1988– The Kazakh State Culture Committee is established as decreed by the Presidium of the Kazakh SSR Supreme Council.

1992– Kazakhstan’s Supreme Council adopts the draft Constitution on first reading.

1998– The Kazakh National Music Academy opens in Astana city.

2014 – The Kazakhstani male chess team wins gold in rapid chess at the Asian Nations Cup held in Tabriz, Iran, after beating Iran 2.5-1.5.

2015– The International University Sports Federation grants the Kazakhstan Sport and Tourism Academy the World’s Best University title in the city of Gwangju, South Korea.

2017– The BBC makes a film about the trade hub in Kazakhstan – the International Border Cooperation Center Khorgos.

2017– Kazakhstan joins the OECD International Transport Forum.

2021- Kazakh chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik claims an early win at the Gibraltar FIDE Women's Grand Prix to become the first Kazakhstani and representative of Central Asia to perform the male grandmaster's norm.

2021 – The Youth Service Center opens in Astana.

2022 – New Delhi hosts the solemn ceremony of opening the bust of Kazakh thinker Abai in the San Martin Park.