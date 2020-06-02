June 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 2nd of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 2.

DATES

Day of Baikonur City and Cosmodrome

The history of the first spaceport in the world dates back to 1955. By the Resolution of the USSR Government, on February 12, 1955, a decision was taken to build a facility for testing intercontinental ballistic missiles, and, on June 2 the same year, the organizational structure of the facility was approved by the General Staff of the Soviet Army.

EVENTS

1955 - The research test facility No. 5 of the USSR Ministry of Defense, now the Baikonur Cosmodrome, is created in line with the respective instruction of the General Staff.

1992 - The Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan passes the first reading of the Draft Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2006 - Almost 14 years later it was decided to resume construction of the Moinak hydroelectric power station on Charyn River, Almaty region. Its capacity is 300 MW.



2013 - Leading expert of the Kozybayev scientific centre of historical and socio-political research Mukhametbek Assylbekov deciphers petroglyphs found at the northern ridges of Tarbagatai Mountains. It was the well-known Buddhist mantra in Sanskrit. This was the famous Buddhist mantra: Om mani padme hum, hich means «The Jewel Is In The Lotus».

2014 - The Kazakhstan men's team secures gold in the rapid chess event at the Asian Nations Cup in Tabriz, Iran.

2017 - BBC makes a video about the Khorgos International Centre of Boundary Cooperation.

2017 - The Republic of Kazakhstan becomes a full member of the International Transport Forum at the OECD.