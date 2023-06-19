June 19. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Kenen Azerbayev (1884-1976) is a poet, zhyrau, singer and composer, Honored Worker of Arts of the Kazakh SSR, People’s Poet of the Kazakh SSR, member of the SSSR Union of Writers and Composers.

He was born in Kordai district, Zhambyl region.

He started playing dombra at the age of 10. Authored more than 150 musical and poetic works.

Serik Umbetov (1950 is a well-known statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Zoo Veterinary Institute.

Dikhan Kamzabekuly (1966) is the director general of Qazaq gazetteri, Doctor of Philology, Professor, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan is a graduate Abai Kazakh State Teacher’s Training Institute.

Marzhan Akimzhanova (1971) is the deputy head of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Women’s Teacher’s Training Institute.

Has been serving since June 2023.