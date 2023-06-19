Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 19. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 June 2023, 08:00
June 19. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Kenen Azerbayev (1884-1976) is a poet, zhyrau, singer and composer, Honored Worker of Arts of the Kazakh SSR, People’s Poet of the Kazakh SSR, member of the SSSR Union of Writers and Composers.

He was born in Kordai district, Zhambyl region.

He started playing dombra at the age of 10. Authored more than 150 musical and poetic works.

photo


Serik Umbetov (1950 is a well-known statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Zoo Veterinary Institute.

photo


Dikhan Kamzabekuly (1966) is the director general of Qazaq gazetteri, Doctor of Philology, Professor, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan is a graduate Abai Kazakh State Teacher’s Training Institute.

photo


Marzhan Akimzhanova (1971) is the deputy head of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Women’s Teacher’s Training Institute.

Has been serving since June 2023.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023