    June 19. Today’s Birthdays

    19 June 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of June, Kazinform reports.

    Kenen Azerbayev (1884-1976) – poet, zhyrau, singer and composer, Honored Worker of Arts of the Kazakh SSR, People’s Poet of the Kazakh SSR, member of the SSSR Union of Writers and Composers.






    Serik Umbetov (1950) – well-known statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ex-deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament (2016-2021).






    Dikhan Kamzabekuly (1966) – Doctor of Philology, Professor, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.






    Berik Dyusembinov (1971) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of VII convocation, member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reforms.






    Marzhan Akimzhanova (1971) – Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.






    Galym Bokash (1976) – Laureate of several state and presidential prizes.

