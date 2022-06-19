Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 19. Today’s Birthdays

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 June 2022, 08:00
June 19. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of June, Kazinform reports.

photo

Kenen Azerbayev (1884-1976) – poet, zhyrau, singer and composer, Honored Worker of Arts of the Kazakh SSR, People’s Poet of the Kazakh SSR, member of the SSSR Union of Writers and Composers.






photo

Serik Umbetov (1950) – well-known statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ex-deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament (2016-2021).






photo

Dikhan Kamzabekuly (1966) – Doctor of Philology, Professor, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.






photo

Berik Dyusembinov (1971) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of VII convocation, member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reforms.






photo

Marzhan Akimzhanova (1971) – Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.






photo

Galym Bokash (1976) – Laureate of several state and presidential prizes.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029