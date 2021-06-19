Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 19. Today's Birthdays

    19 June 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of June, Kazinform reports.

    Kenen Azerbayev (1884-1976) – akyn-performer, singer, composer, honored artist of the Kazakh SSR, people’s singer of the Kazakh SSR, member of the USSR Union of Writers and Composers.

    Born in Matybulak village, Kordai district, Zhabyl region.

    He authored around 150 musical and poetic works.

    His folklore heritage is kept at the manuscript center of the Institute of Literature and Art of the Science Academy of Kazakhstan. Over 200 songs penned by Azerbayev were written down and released as collections.

    Serik Umbetov (1950) – public figure and statesman of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Krasnogorsk State Farm College, Alma-Ata Zoo Veterinarian Institute.

    He served as Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, President’s chief of staff, Deputy of the Kazakh Parliament of the 5th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues, Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation.


    Dikhan Kamzabekuly (1966) – PhD, Prof, academician of the National Science Academy of Kazakhstan.

    Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region), he graduated from the Abai Kazakh State Pedagogical Institute.

    He is the screenwriter of three documentary films, author of over 450 magazine and newspaper articles.


    Berik Dyusembinov (1971) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Legislation, Judicial and Legal Reform.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the East Kazakhstan State University, Gumilyev Eurasian National University.


    Marzhan Akimzhanov (1971) – advisor to the Kazakh President.

    Born in Almaty region, she graduated from the Kazakh State Female Pedagogical Institute.

    She worked as a senior specialist, desk officer, senior desk officer, expert, senior expert, head expert, consultant, head of the press service of the Kazakh President, deputy Press Secretary of the Kazakh President.


    Galym Bokash (1976) – public and political figure, winner of the Daryn state youth prize, Altyn zhuldyz prize, the Presidential Prize in the mass media.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, trained in Pakistan, India, and Japan.


    Galymzhan Tadzhiyakov (1982) – Chairman of the Board, member of the Board of Directors of the National Investment Corporation of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 7. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region