June 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of June, Kazinform reports.

– akyn-performer, singer, composer, honored artist of the Kazakh SSR, people’s singer of the Kazakh SSR, member of the USSR Union of Writers and Composers.

Born in Matybulak village, Kordai district, Zhabyl region.

He authored around 150 musical and poetic works.

His folklore heritage is kept at the manuscript center of the Institute of Literature and Art of the Science Academy of Kazakhstan. Over 200 songs penned by Azerbayev were written down and released as collections.

– public figure and statesman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Krasnogorsk State Farm College, Alma-Ata Zoo Veterinarian Institute.

He served as Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, President’s chief of staff, Deputy of the Kazakh Parliament of the 5th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues, Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation.

Dikhan Kamzabekuly (1966) – PhD, Prof, academician of the National Science Academy of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region), he graduated from the Abai Kazakh State Pedagogical Institute.

He is the screenwriter of three documentary films, author of over 450 magazine and newspaper articles.

Berik Dyusembinov (1971) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Legislation, Judicial and Legal Reform.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the East Kazakhstan State University, Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

Marzhan Akimzhanov (1971) – advisor to the Kazakh President.

Born in Almaty region, she graduated from the Kazakh State Female Pedagogical Institute.

She worked as a senior specialist, desk officer, senior desk officer, expert, senior expert, head expert, consultant, head of the press service of the Kazakh President, deputy Press Secretary of the Kazakh President.

Galym Bokash (1976) – public and political figure, winner of the Daryn state youth prize, Altyn zhuldyz prize, the Presidential Prize in the mass media.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, trained in Pakistan, India, and Japan.

Galymzhan Tadzhiyakov (1982) – Chairman of the Board, member of the Board of Directors of the National Investment Corporation of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.