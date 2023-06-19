June 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 19.

EVENTS

1918 – The first edition of Aktobe Herald weekly newspaper is published.

2001 – The Aksu-Degelen railroad (184.5km) is built in Kazakhstan. It became the first railway that was built since Kazakhstan gained independence.

2009 – The National Flag of Kazakhstan is raised on Mount Ablaketka in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.

2010 – Astana hosted a ceremony of unveiling the monument to great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev. The author of the project is sculptor Bolat Doszhanov from Almaty.

2014 – The Agreement on Mutual Abolition of Visa Requirements between Kazakhstan and South Korea is signed as part of the state visit of South Korean President Park Geun-hye to Astana.

2018 – South Kazakhstan region is renamed as Turkistan region. The region’s administrative centre removed from Shymkent to Turkistan.

2018 – Shymkent gains the status of the city of republican significance as its population exceeded 1 million.

2019 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is the first Central Asian university to rank among the world's 210 top universities as per the QS «World University Rankings».

2020 – Til-Qazyna Kazakh Cultural Centre opens in Belgium. Children of diplomats and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora can learn the Kazakh language, history, culture and traditions at this centre.

2021 –The National Neurosurgery Centre in Kazakhstan installs Central Asia’s first Gamma Knife. Produced by Sweden the Gamma Knife allows treating tumors, vascular and functional brain diseases without craniotomy. There are only about 400 Gamma Knives available across the globe, half of which are located in the U.S. and Japan.