June 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 19.

DATES

Health Worker Day in Kazakhstan is marked on the third Sunday in June as per the Presidential Decree signed in 1998.

World Children’s Football Day has been marked since 2001 as part of an initiative of the FIFA and the UNICEF.

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict was established as per the resolution (A/RES/69/293) of the UN General Assembly in order to attract additional attention to the problem of sexual violence arising from various conflicts: both in international and in intra-national (civil wars) regardless to what character they have (political, religious, national)

World Sauntering Day. The goal of the celebration of this day is to remind the people to relieve stress and enjoy life while walking a lot.

EVENTS

1918 – The first edition of Aktobe Herald weekly newspaper was published.

2001 – Aksu-Degelen railroad (184.5km) was built in Kazakhstan. It became the first railway that was built since Kazakhstan gained independence.

2008 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded with Japan's highest order – Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum – for his outstanding contribution to the nuclear disarmament process, his global initiatives on strengthening of international peace and security, tolerance and interethnic harmony.

2009 – The National Flag of Kazakhstan was planted on Mount Ablaketka in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.

2010 – Astana (Nur-Sultan now) hosted a ceremony of unveiling the monument to great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev. The author of the project is sculptor Bolat Doszhanov from Almaty.

2014 – The Agreement on Mutual Abolition of Visa Requirements between Kazakhstan and South Korea was signed as part of the state visit of South Korean President Park Geun-hye to Astana (Nur-Sultan now).

2018 – South Kazakhstan region was renamed a Al-Farabi Kazakh National University s Turkistan region. The region’s administrative centre was removed from Shymkent to Turkistan.

2019 – Al-Farabi Kazakh National University was ranked among the world's 210 top universities as per the QS «World University Rankings».

2020 – Til-Qazyna Kazakh Cultural Centre opened in Belgium. Children of diplomats and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora can learn the Kazakh language, history, culture and traditions at this centre.

2021 –The National Neurosurgery Centre in Kazakhstan announced the installation of the first in Central Asia Gamma knife. Produced by Sweden the Gamma knife allows treating tumors, vascular and functional brain diseases without craniotomy.There are only about 400 Gamma Knives available across the globe, half of which are located in the U.S. and Japan