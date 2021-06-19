June 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 19th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 19.

DATES

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict was instituted by the UN General Assembly on June 19, 2015 to raise awareness of the need to put an end to conflict-related sexual violence.

EVENTS

1918 - The first issue of ‘Aktyubinskiy vestnik’ weekly newspaper is published. It is renamed several times, but later returns to its original name.

2001 - The Aksu-Degelen Railway (184.5 km) is built in Kazakhstan. It is the first railway built in Kazakhstan since the country gained its independence in 1991.

2006 - Syr Boiynyng Batyrlary («Heroes of Syrdarya Lands») monument is unveiled in Kyzylorda city. The 5-meter tall monument developed by well-known sculptor Zharken Ismailov is installed in the city park.

2008 - First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is honored with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Chrysanthemum, Japan's state order, for his exceptional contribution to the nuclear disarmament, global initiatives to strengthen international peace and security, tolerance, and interethnic harmony.

2009 - The National Flag of Kazakhstan is planted on Mount Ablaketka in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.

2010 – The unveiling ceremony of the monument to Abai, a great Kazakh poet and philosopher, is held in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). It is designed by Almaty-based sculptor Bolat Doszhanov.

2014 - Head of Kazcosmos Talgat Mussabayev hands over a picture of Aktobe taken from a height of 700 km by the first Kazakhstan Earth Remote Sensing Satellite «KazEOSat-1» to akim (governor) of Aktobe region Archimed Mukhambetov.

2016 - Qatar Day news agency publishes article about 8 unsolved secret things of the world. The list of mysteries includes the geoglyphs of the Turgay trough.

2018 – Shymkent city along with the cities of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) and Almaty gains the status of the city with the population exceeding 1-million mark.

2018 - The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan issues collection silver coins dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana «Astana 20 zhyl» with a nominal value of 5000 and 500 tenge and nickel alloy coins with a face value of 100 tenge.

2019 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University becomes the only university in Central Asia included into the top 210 among the 800 best universities of the world in the QS international ranking «World University Rankings».

2020 – Til-Kazyna language center opens doors in Belgium in order to offer reps of Kazakhstani diaspora to earn the Kazakh language, history, culture and traditions.