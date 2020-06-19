June 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 19th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 19.

DATES

International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict was instituted by the UN General Assembly on 19 June 2015 to raise awareness of the need to put an end to conflict-related sexual violence.

EVENTS

1918 - The first issue of Aktyubinskiy vestnik weekly newspaper is released. It was renamed several times, but later returned to its original name.

2001 - The Aksu-Degelen Railway (184.5 km) is built in Kazakhstan. It was the first railway built in Kazakhstan since the country gained independence.

2008 - First President Nursultan Nazarbayev is honored with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Chrysanthemum, Japan's state order, for his exceptional contribution to the nuclear disarmament, global initiatives to strengthen international peace and security, tolerance and interethnic harmony.

2009 - The National Flag of Kazakhstan is planted on Mount Ablaketka in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region. There is also «Kazakhstan» inscription in large letters near the flag.

2010 - A monument to Abai Qunanbaiuly, a great Kazakh poet and philosopher, is unveiled in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). It was designed by a sculptor form Almaty Bolat Doszhanov.

2014 - The head of Kazcosmos Talgat Mussabayev hands over to Akim of Aktobe region Archimed Mukhambetov a picture of Aktobe taken from a height of 700 km by the first Kazakhstan Earth Remote Sensing Satellite «KazEOSat-1».

2014 - As part of her state visit of the President of the Republic of Korea Park Geun-hye to Kazakhstan an Agreement is signed on the mutual cancellation of visa requirements between the governments of the two countries.

2016 - Qatar Day news agency publishes article about 8 unsolved secret things of the world. The list of mysteries included the geoglyphs of the Turgay trough.

2018 - The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan issues collection silver coins dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana «Astana 20 zhyl» with a nominal value of 5000 and 500 tenge, and nickel alloy coins with a face value of 100 tenge.

2019 - Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is the only university in Central Asia entered the top 210 among the 800 best universities of the world in the QS international ranking «World University Rankings».



