June 18. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 June 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Gubaidulla Aidarov (1921-2001) is an eminent Kazakh linguist.

Born in Mangyshlak, near the city of Aktau, is a graduate of the Shymkent Teacher’s Training Institute, the Abai Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute, and postgraduate courses of the Abai Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute.

He authored over 250 scientific works, including 10 monographs and textbooks for universities, mostly studying Turkic writing monuments.

Konstantin Petrov (1969) is the deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe city is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe Teacher’s Training Institute.

Has been appointed to this post in August 2017.

Bekbol Orynbassarov (1971) is the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Mangistau region is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, the Yessenov Aktau University, the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been serving since January 2023.

Dana Nurzhigitova (1972) is a well-known journalist, Kazakhstani TV host.

She is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire, holder of the MBA degree, the ALMA U.

Aliya Rakishyeva (1980) is a Chief of Staff of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy.

She took up her current post in May 2020.

Asset Irgaliyev (1987) is the Chairman of the Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay city is a graduate of the KIMEP, International Business School (Sweden), the University of York, and the University of Nottingham.

Prior to the appointment, he worked as the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.


