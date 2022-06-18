June 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

- eminent Kazakh liguist, Turkic philology patriarch.

Born in Mangyshlak, near the city of Aktau, he graduated from the Pedagogical College of the Turkmen SSR, Bauman Krasnovodsk College, Pedagogical College in the Turkmen city of Mary, Shymkent Pedagogical Institute, Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute, and postgraduate courses at the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

He authored over 250 scientific works, including 10 monographs and textbooks for universities, mostly studying Turkic writing monuments.

- Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe city, he is a graduate of the Zhubanov Aktobe Pedagogical Institute.

He took up his current post in August 2017.

- Deputy of the Senate of he Kazakh Parliament, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on International Relations, Defense, and Security.

She is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, and received an MBA degree from ALMA U.

In 2015 and 2019, she worked as a host on Qazaqstan TV channel.

She was appointed to her recent post in September 2019.

- Chief of Staff of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Between 2018 and 2019, she was the deputy head of the Administation of the Kazakh president. In 2019 and 2020, she served as an advisor to the Kazakh President.

She took up her current post in May 2020.

- Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reform of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay city, he graduated from the KIMEP, International Business School (Sweden), York University, and Nottingham University.

Prior to his current post, he worked as the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

He took up his recent post in January 2022.