June 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Konstantin PETROV was born in 1969 in Aktobe city. He graduated from the Zhubanov Aktobe Pedagogic Institute. Throughout his career, he held posts in the administration of Aktobe city and Aktobe region as well as in the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He joined the Central Election Commission in 2017 as its member. He took up the recent post in August 2017.

Deputy akim (governor) of Mangistau region Bekbol ORYNBASSAROV was born in 1971 in Mangistau region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, the Yessenov Aktau University and the Buketov Karaganda State University. For many years he held numerous posts in the regional authorities of Mangistau region. Prior to taking up his recent post he served Chairman of the Board of JSC «Special Economic Zone Aktau Seaport».

Deputy of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the Committee for international affairs, defense and security Dana NURZHIGITOVA was born in 1972. She is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Conservatory and ALMA University. For many years she worked in Kazakhstani mass media, including Khabar News Agency JSC, QAZAQSTAN Republican Television and Radio Corporation. She joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in September 2019.

Head of the Office of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Aliya RAKISHEVA was born in 1980 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy. For many years she worked for the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Later she served at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was an advisor to the President. She was appointed to her recent post in May 2020.

Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset IRGALIYEV was born in 1987 in Kostanay city. He is a graduate of the KIMEP, Jönköping International Business School (Sweden), the University of York and the University of Nottingham. Mr. Irgaliyev served as the Advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of National Economy, Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Vice Minister of National Economy. He was designated to the recent post in January 2021.

