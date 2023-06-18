Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 June 2023, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 18.

EVENTS

2006 – The first Kazakh geostationary satellite KazSat to ensure continuity of transmission and fixed satellite connection and data transfer is launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 04:44 pm.

2009 – Archeologists unearthed artifacts dated back to VI-II centuries B.C. in Uralsk.

2012 – «A Thousand Angels and One Painting» painting by Kazakh native living in Uzbekistan Lekim Ibragimov is submitted for the Guinness World Record as the biggest book comprising 1,000 parts.

2014 – Kazakh scientists invent an anti-TB drug more effective than the existing ones at the time.

2015 – The Kazakhstan Qazaq Kuresi Federation officially becomes a member of the Confederation of Combat and Strength Sports.

2017 – The first edition of the Astana World Theatre Festival dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Kazakh actor, director of theatre and cinema Asanali Ashimov opens in Astana.

2019 – The Kazakh researchers discover the manuscript of the Code for ordinary Kazakhs by great poet Abai at the Lobachevsky Kazan Federal University.

2021 – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes part in the opening ceremony of the Altyn zhurek memorial built in recognition of the country’s health workers fighting coronavirus pandemic.


