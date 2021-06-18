June 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 18.

DATES

The Sustainable Gastronomy Day is marked each year on June 18. It was established by the UNGA resolution No.71/246 on December 21, 2016, and emphasizes the need to focus the world's attention on the role that sustainable gastronomy can play.

EVENTS

2006 – The first Kazakh geostationary satellite KazSat to ensure continuity of transmission and fixed satellite connection and data transfer is launched from the Baikonur Casmodrome at 04:44pm.

2012 – The paining «A Thousands Angels and One Painting» by the Kazakh native living in Uzbekistan Lekim Ibragimov is submitted for inclusion into the Guinness World Records as the biggest book comprising 1,000 parts.

2014 – Kazakh scientists invent an anti-TB drug which was more effective than the existing ones at the time.

2015 – The Kazakhstan Kazakh Wrestling Federation officially becomes a member of the Confederation of Combat and Strength Sports.

2017 – The first World Theatre Festival Astana dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Kazakh actor, director of theatre and cinema Asanali Ashimov is opened in Astana.

2018 – The gold medals are presented to Firdaus Khisamitdinova, PhD, Prof, head of the Ufa Scientific Center «The Institute of History, Language, and Literature» of the Russian Science Academy, Nikolay Egorov, PhD, Chuvash language researcher, Prof, Oleg Mudrak, PhD, Prof, deputy chairman of the Turkologists’ Committee of the Historical and Philological Department of the Russian Science Academy, and Mongolian Sampildondov Chuluun PhD, Prof for their contribution to the development of science of the Turkic world during the 3rd Humanitarian Forum «The Great Steppe» in Astana.