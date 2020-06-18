Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 June 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 18.

EVENTS

2006 – The first Kazakhstani geostationary satellite KazSat kicks off from Baikonur space centre at 04:44.

2009 – Archeological findings dated to VI-II B.C.E are unearthed in Uralsk.

2011 – The National Bank puts into circulation Aktobe coins up to KZT 50, Osyotr (Sturgeon) up to KZT 500.

2014 – Kazakhstani scientists develop TB drug, more efficient than existing analogues.

2015 – Kazakhstani Qazaq Kuresi Federation joins the Confederation of Combats and Endurance Sports.

2017 – The First World Theatre Festival Astana unveils in Astana.

2018 – The well-known scientists are awarded gold medals for contribution to the development of the Turkic World at the III Humanitarian Forum The Great Steppe.

2019 – Scientists find the works of Abai The Code for ordinary Kazakhs by Abai at the Lobachevski Kazan Federal University. It is written in Turkic-Tatar language of the XIX century in Arabic-script.

