June 17. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES



Soviet and Kazakh writer, journalist, public figure and statesman(1937-2017) was born in Zhambyl region. He was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He started his career as a correspondent of Zhambyl regional radio station and worked for local newspapers afterwards. Throughout his career he contributed to Aq zhol, Yenbek tuy newspapers. He served as the Majilis and Senate deputy at the Kazakh Parliament. He authored over 20 books in the Kazakh and Russian languages. He was the laureate of the prize of the CIS Journalists Union.

Kazakhstani political figures and statesmanwas born in 1958 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, the Moscow International University of Business and Information Technologies, and the Kazakh State Law Academy. Throughout his professional career, he worked at several higher educational institutions in Kyzylorda region. He helmed several HEIs in Kyzylorda region as well. He also worked as the deputy governor of Kyzylorda region. He joined Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament Senate in 2011, and was its deputy up until 2023.