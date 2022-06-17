Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 17. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 June 2022
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Murat Baktiyaruly (1958) - Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on International Relations, Defense, and Security.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Moscow International University of Business and Information Technology, and Kazakh State Law Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2022.


