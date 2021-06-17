Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 17. Today's Birthdays

17 June 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of June, Kazinform reports.

Deputy of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the sociocultural development and science committee Murat BAKTIYARULY was born in 1958 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, the Moscow International University of Business and Information Technologies, and the Kazakh State Law Academy. Throughout his professional career, he tutored at several higher educational institutions in Kyzylorda region. Mr. Baktiyaruly helmed several HEIs in Kyzylorda region as well. He also worked as the deputy governor of Kyzylorda region. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2011 and took up his recent post in September 2019.
