June 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 June 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 17.

DATES

The World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is a UN observance celebrated annually on June 17.

EVENTS

1992 – The Ana tili publishing house publishes Akhmet Baitursynov’s book «The textbook of the Kazakh language».

1993 – The Military Institute of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan is founded.

1998 - Kazinform joins the information flow system of Anadolu News Agency.

2012 – The chamber choir Samgau of the Kazakh National Art University is awarded two gold diplomas for Sacred Music and Mixed Chorus nominations at the 28th Sing'n'joy International Franz Schubert Choir Competition.

2013 – The Qazaqstan national TV and radio company joins the Association for International Broadcasting.

2014 – The Red Apple prize is awarded to then Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov, Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Zhanseit Tuimebayev in Diplomacy nomination as well as Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev in Sport nomination at the awards ceremony in Edirne, Turkey.

2014 – The Days of Kazakh cinema take place in Tbilisi, Georgia.

2019 – The Ministry of Trade and Integration and Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources are set up in Kazakhstan.

2019 – Pavlodar region is included in the Beijing-Paris rally route.


