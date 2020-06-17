June 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 17.

EVENTS

1998 - Kazakhstan’s national news agency Kazinform signs a cooperation agreement with Anadolu Agency of Turkey.

2010 - According to the decision of the European Assembly of Business Cooperation, the director of the RSE «National Scientific Medical Center», doctor of medical sciences, honored worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abay Baigenzhin is introduced to the international «Medals of Socrates» and is elected Honorary Scientist of Europe at number 11.

2011 - Construction of the new Bukei Khan Museum starts in Astrakhan region of Russia.

2013 - Kazakhstan Republican TV and Radio Corporation join the Association for International Broadcasting.

2014 - Kazakh FM Yerlan Idrissov is awarded Red Apple award (Diplomacy), Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Zhanseiit Tuimebayev (Diplomacy) and Olympic Games 2012 champion Serik Sapiyev (Sport) at the annual World Turkic Forum held in Edirne.

2014 - The Days of Kazakhstan Cinema are held for the first time ever in Tbilisi.

2015 - A burial of the warrior of the medieval period is unearthed in Atyrau region.

2019 - For the first time in the history of the Beijing-Paris retro rally, its route was laid through the Pavlodar region. 98 motor vehicles ran through the Russian-Kazakh border. In total, 120 crews were announced to participate in the competition.