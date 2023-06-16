June 16. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of June, Kazinform reports.

A unique scientist, founder of Kazakhstani geological prospecting, active member of the Mineral Resources Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1936 in the town of Guriyev (present-day Atyrau city). He graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Oil Institute. He worked at numerous geological institutes and companies. He was the founder and member of the Board of Trustees of ‘Munaishy’ Public Fund named after N.A. Marabayev.Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan





Talgat KALIYEV was born in 1962 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. During his diplomatic career, Mr. Kaliyev served at the Kazakh embassies in Turkey, the UK, the U.S., Romania, South Africa and held posts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in February 2020.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the U.S.









was born in 1974 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh State University and Harvard University. Prior to being appointed to his recent post in April 2021, he served as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstanbetween 2013 and 2021.

Public Prosecutor of Almaty cityBerik ZHUIRIKTAYEV was born in 1978. Throughout his professional career he held prosecution posts in Almaty city and Almaty region. He was designated to the recent post in February 2018.

Deputy akim (governor) of Atyrau region Kairat NURTAYEV was born in 1980. Throughout his professional career he held numerous posts in the administration of Atyrau region. He took up his recent post in August 2022.

General Director of Qazaq Radiolar Yernur BURAKHAN was born in 1981. He worked for TV channels and as a press secretary of ministries, held posts in the administration of East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. prior to taking up his recent post in November 2019, he was the director of Aktobe regional branch of JSC RTRC «Qazaqstan».