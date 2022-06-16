June 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Ural Akchulakov (1936) - scientist, founder of Kazakh geological exploration, active member of the Academy of Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev city, he graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Petroleum Institute.

Talgat Kaliyev (1962) - Special Representative of the Kazakh President for Afghanistan.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2020.

Kainar Abassov (1969) - Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

Born in Turkestan region (former Chimkentsk region), he is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

He took up his current post in January 2021.

Yerzhan Ashikbayev (1974) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the USA.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, and gained his master's degree from the Kennedy School of Government of Harvard University.

Between 2013 and 2021, he served as the deputy foreign minister of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2021.

Zulfukhar Zholdassov (1976) - Chairman of the Committee on Environmental Regulation and Control of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, and Karaganda State Technological University.

He took ups his current post in July 2019.

Daniyar Alimbayev (1977) - Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University, Rysskulov Kazakh economic University.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.

Yernur Burakhan (1981) - Director-General of Qazaq radiolary LLP.

He took up his current post in November 2019.



