Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 16. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2022, 08:00
June 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

photo

Ural Akchulakov (1936) - scientist, founder of Kazakh geological exploration, active member of the Academy of Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev city, he graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Petroleum Institute.

photo

Talgat Kaliyev (1962) - Special Representative of the Kazakh President for Afghanistan.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2020.

photo

Kainar Abassov (1969) - Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

Born in Turkestan region (former Chimkentsk region), he is a graduate of the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

He took up his current post in January 2021.

photo

Yerzhan Ashikbayev (1974) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the USA.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, and gained his master's degree from the Kennedy School of Government of Harvard University.

Between 2013 and 2021, he served as the deputy foreign minister of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2021.

photo

Zulfukhar Zholdassov (1976) - Chairman of the Committee on Environmental Regulation and Control of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, and Karaganda State Technological University.

He took ups his current post in July 2019.

photo

Daniyar Alimbayev (1977) - Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University, Rysskulov Kazakh economic University.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.

photo

Yernur Burakhan (1981) - Director-General of Qazaq radiolary LLP.

He took up his current post in November 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029