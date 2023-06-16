June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 16.

DATES

The International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR) adopted by the United Nations General Assembly is observed on June 16.

EVENTS

1993 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives the UN delegation. During the talks the agreement in principle to open the UN Office in Almaty city was reached.

1993 – Kazakhstan’s Institute of Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President is set up in Almaty.

2000 – Astana is granted the «City for Peace» title by UNESCO.

2011 – The National Medical Holding is transferred to Nazarbayev University.

2011 – The solemn ceremony of opening the Kazakh monument to the victims of nuclear tests takes place in the city of Ypres, Belgium, where the mass destruction weapon was used for the first time during WWI.

2017 – Polish Post issues the stamp as part of the Astana EXPO 2017 international exhibition series.

2019 – Kazakh Dinara Saduakassova wins the Asian Chess Championship in Xingtai.

2022 – The first session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (All-nation meeting) with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes place in Ulytau region.

2022 – At the 34th session of the International Co-ordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme of UNESCO a decision is taken to include the Burabay state national natural part and Markakol state natural reserve in the UNESCO Global Network of Biosphere Reserves.