Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    16 June 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 16.

    DATES

    The International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR) adopted by the United Nations General Assembly is observed on June 16.

    EVENTS

    1993 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives the UN delegation. During the talks the agreement in principle to open the UN Office in Almaty city was reached.

    1993 – Kazakhstan’s Institute of Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President is set up in Almaty.

    2000 – Astana is granted the «City for Peace» title by the UNESCO.

    2011 – The National Medical Holding is transferred to Nazarbayev University.

    2011 – The solemn ceremony of opening the Kazakh monument to the victims of nuclear tests takes place in the city of Ypres, Belgium, where the mass destruction weapon was used for the first time during WWI.

    2017 – Polish Post issues the stamp in the Astana EXPO 2017 international exhibition series.

    2019 – Kazakhstani Dinara Saduakassova wins the Asian Chess Championship in Xingtai.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    3 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    4 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    5 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%