    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    16 June 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 16th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 16.


    EVENTS


    1993 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev receives the UN delegation.

    1993 – Kazakhstani Institute of Strategic Research is founded in Almaty.

    2000 – Astana is awarded the City of Peace prize by UNESCO.

    2011 – The National Medical Holding joins Nazarbayev University.

    2011 – The book of great Kazakh poet Abai is published in Belorussian language.

    2011 – A Kazakhstani monument to the victims of nuclear tests unveils in Ypres, Belgium.

    2017 – Sultan Baibars and His Epoch exhibition opens at the National Museum of Kazakhstan to feature 22 unique artifacts of the Islamic Arts Museum of Cairo.

    2017 – Polish Post JSC releases Astana Expo 2017 postage stamp in cooperation with Polish Agency for Entrepreneurship Development.

    2017 – TWESCO presents multivolume works of well-known Turkologist, ancient and modern Turkic languages researcher Emir Najip.

    2017 – Three-day Makeathone takes place in Pavlodar to create gadgets for people with disabilities.

    2019 – Dinara Sadvakassova of Kazakhstan wins the tops honors of the Asian Championship held in China scoring 7.5 out of 9 points.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

