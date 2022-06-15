Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 15. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 June 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of June.

NAMES

photo

Tlektes Yesspolov (1952) - Chairman of the Board (rector) of the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University.

Born in Zhambyl region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute.

He was appointed to his current post in 2001.

photo

Yerzhan Issakulov (1953) - Kazakh Statesman and political figure, honored Kazakh National Security Committee official, Major-General.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh Lenin Polytechnic Institute, Higher Courses of the USSR State Security Committee.

photo

Daniyal Akhmetov (1954) - governor of East Kazakhstan region.

Born in Pavlodar city, he is a graduate of the Pavlodar Industrial Institute.

In 2007 and 2009, he acted as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. From 2007 to 2009, he served as Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in November 2014.

photo

Yerlan Khairov (1978) - Minister-Counselor of Kazakhstan in San Fransico, USA.

Born in Karaganda, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.


