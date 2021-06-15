Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 15. Today's Birthdays

15 June 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of June.

NAMES

photo

Tlektes Yesspolov (1952) is the rector of the Kazakh National Agrarian University.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute.

Has been working since 2001.

photo

Yerzhan Isakulov (1953) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan, honorary worker of the Kazakh National Security Committee, Major-General.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Higher courses at the USSR State Security Committee in Minsk.

In 2007-2011 was the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, IV convocation, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.

photo

Daniyal Akhmetov (1954) is the Governor of East Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Pavlodar Industrial Institute.

Prior to the appointment acted as Energy and Infrastructure Minister, member of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Has been working since November 2014.

photo

Sattar Mazhitov (1964) is the director of the Kogamdyk kelisim republican state enterprise under the Kazakh President.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been working since April 2019.

photo

Karim Massimov (1965) is the Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee.

Born in Tselinograd (today’s Nur-Sultan) is the graduate of the Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University, Beijing Languages and Culture Institute, Wuhan University, Institute of International Law, Kazakh State Academy of Management, Finance and Credit, University of Columbia.

In 2007-2012 he acted as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, 2012-2014 headed the Presidential Administration, in 2014-2016 sreved as Kazakh Prime Minister.

Has been acting since September 2016.

photo

Yerlan Khairov (1978) is the Ambassador at Large at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Born in Karaganda is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Prior to the appointment held the post of head of the investments committee of the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry in 2018.

Has been working since May 2019.

photo

Shyngys Kabdulla (1978) is the head of the Nur-Sutan department of the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, Financial Police Academy, International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA), Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service under the Russian President.

Has been appointed to the recent post last September.


