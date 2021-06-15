June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 15.

DATES

Global Wind Day is a worldwide event that occurs annually on June 15. It is a day for discovering wind energy, its power and the possibilities it holds to reshape our energy systems, decarbonise our economies and boost jobs and growth.

The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (​WEAAD) is on June 15 each year. It acknowledges the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue.

EVENTS

1993 – The Kazakh Embassy is opened in New Delhi following the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and India.

1993 – The Day of Disabled Persons of Kazakhstan marked on the second Sunday of October is established.

1996 – The provision on archives is approved.

1996 – The collection of Abai’s works in Persian is published in Iran.

2001 – The Leaders of Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan set up the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

2011 – The city of Brussels hosts the ceremony of opening the European Club of Friends of Kazakhstan.

2012 – The opening of UN Center at the International Relations Department of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University takes place in Almaty.

2012 – Astana is officially announced the CIS cultural capital of the year.

2017 – Kazakhstan joins the Hague Conference on Private International Law.

2018 – The gala screening of the Kazakh films such as «The Kazakh Khanate – The Diamond Sword», «The Leader's Way. The stars have aligned» and «16 brides» takes place in Rome as part of the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Astana city.

2019 – Dushanbe hosts the 5th CICA Summit.



