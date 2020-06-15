Go to the main site
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    15 June 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 15th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 15.

    EVENTS

    1993 - The Kazakh Embassy opened in New Delhi due to the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of India.

    1993 - The Day of Disabled People of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established.

    1996 - A collection of works by great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Qunanbaiuly translated into Farsi is published in Iran.

    2001 - The leaders of Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan establish the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) mainly aimed at developing economic cooperation, energy partnership, cultural and scientific interaction.

    2011 - An opening ceremony of the European Club of Friends of Kazakhstan is held in Brussels.
    2012 - The United Nations Resource Center opens doors at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty.

    2012 - Astana officially becomes the cultural capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

    2017 - Kazakhstan joins the Hague Conference on Private International Law.

    2018 - As part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Astana a gala screening of the Kazakh films «Kazakh Khanate-Diamond Sword» and «16 Brides» is held in Rome.

    2019 - V Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) kicks off in Dushanbe. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the event.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
