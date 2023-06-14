June 14. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of June.

NAMES

Chairman of the Committee on Civil Defense and Military Units of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1973 in Chimkent (present-day Turkistan) region. He graduated from the Kazakh and Russian higher educational institutions. Throughout his career, Bauyrzhan Syzdykov worked in the emergency department of South Kazakhstan region. He joined the Ministry of Emergencies in 2010. He was designated to his recent post in December 2020.

Deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and Chairman of the Committee for Sociocultural Developmentwas born in 1982 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Karaganda Institute of Actual Education «Bolashak». He used to work at the Buketov Karaganda State University, head the education department of Karaganda region and serve Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan between June 2019 and June 2022. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in March 2023.