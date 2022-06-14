Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 14. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 June 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of June.

NAMES

photo

Baurzhan Syzdykov (1973) Chairman of the Committee on Civil Defense and Military Units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Medical University, Civil Defence Academy of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Russia, and gained his master’s degree from the Synergy Moscow Financial and Industrial University.

He was appointed to his current post in December 2020.

photo


Askhat Aimagambetov (1982) - Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, Karaganda Bolashak Institute of Actual Education.

He took up his current post in June 2019.


