June 14. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 June 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of June.

NAMES

Chairman of the Committee on Civil Defense and Military Units of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan SYZDYKOV was born in 1973 in Chimkent (now Turkestan) region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh and Russian higher educational institutions. Throughout his career, Mr. Syzdykov worked in the emergency department of South Kazakhstan region. He joined the Ministry of Emergencies in 2010. He was appointed to his recent post in December 2020.

Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat AIMAGAMBETOV was born in 1982 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Karaganda Institute of Actual Education «Bolashak». He worked at the Buketov Karaganda State University, headed the education department of Karaganda region and was Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2019.
