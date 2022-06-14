Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 June 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 14.

EVENTS

1995 - The Kanysh Satbayev International Fund is opened at the House of Scholars in Almaty.

2008 - Kazakhstan's pavilion wins bronze for internal and external decorations among 104 participating countries in the C category at EXPO 2008 in Spain's Saragossa. Then President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the first time expressed the idea of the importance to hold such an event in Astana at the time.

2013 - Brussels hosts the first round of the High-level Dialogue on security between the Eu and Central Asia countries.

2013 - Abai's «The Book of Words» is published in the Polish langauge.

2013 - The monument to Abai is unveiled in the center of Tashkent city, Uzbekistan.

2021 - The Samruk Qyzmet recruitment online platform placing vacancies from more than 170 companies including KEGOC, KazMunayGas, Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Air Astana, Kazakhtelecom, and Kazpost is set up.


