June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 14.

EVENTS

1995 - The inauguration ceremony of Kanysh Satbayev International Foundation is held at Almaty House of Scientists. Kazakhstani poet Kakimbek Salykov is elected its President.

2007 - A special expedition from West Kazakhstan region travels to Uzbekistan to prove that an outstanding military commander, prominent leader of the Kazakh national antifeudal and anti-colonial movement in 1783-1797 Syrym Datuly (1753-1802) is buried near the village of Mailyshengel, 9 km from the administrative center of Gurlen district, Khorezm region of Uzbekistan.

2008 - Kazakhstan’s Pavilion is awarded a bronze award for external and internal design at the EXPO-2008 in the Spanish city of Zaragoza.

2011 - A special postage stamp dated to the 10th Anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Community is released in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2013 - Brussels hosts the first round of the High-Level Security Dialogue between the European Union and Central Asian states (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan). The dialogue is called to solve political issues and security problems of mutual interest.

2013 - Abai's «The Book of Words» translated into the Polish language is published.

2013 - A monument to a great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai and a new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan are unveiled in Tashkent

2016 - The Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards (CRIRSCO) approves Kazakhstan’s Code of Public Reporting on the Results of Exploration, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (KAZRC). It is adopted as part of CRIRSCO international standards.

2018 - Valuable artifacts, including gold items dating back to the Bronze Age, are unearthed near the village of Kenotkel in Akmola region.

2019 – A unique cardiac surgery is performed at the East Kazakhstan regional Hospital.