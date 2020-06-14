June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 14.

DATES

World Blood Donor Day

During the session of the World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization in May 2005, the world's health ministers unanimously adopted a statement of commitment and support for voluntary blood donation.

International Bloggers Day

The holiday was instituted in 2004.

EVENTS

1995 - The grand opening of Kanysh Satbayev International Foundation takes place at Almaty House of Scientists.

2007 - A special expedition from West Kazakhstan region to Uzbekistan proves that Syrym Datuly (1753-1802), an outstanding military commander, prominent leader of the Kazakh national antifeudal and anti-colonial movement in 1783-1797, was buried near the village of Mailyshengel, 9 km from the administrative center of Gurlen district, Khorezm region of Uzbekistan.

2008 - In the Spanish city of Zaragoza, at the EXPO-2008, the Kazakhstan’s Pavilion is awarded a bronze award for external and internal design.

2011 - Circulation of the special postage stamp dedicated to the 10th Anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Community starts in Kazakhstan.

2013 - Brussels holds the first round of the High-Level Security Dialogue between the European Union and Central Asian states (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan).

2013 - Abay's «The Book of Words» is published, first translated into Polish.

2016 - The Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards (CRIRSCO) approves the Kazakhstan Code of Public Reporting on the Results of Exploration, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (KAZRC). It was adopted as part of CRIRSCO international standards.

2018 - Valuable artifacts, including gold items of the Bronze Age, are found near the village of Kenotkel in Akmola region.

2019 - The 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (CHS SCO ) is held in Bishkek. The Bishkek Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was signed.



