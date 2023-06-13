Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 June 2023, 08:00
June 13. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of June.

NAMES

photo

Nurlan Orazalin (1947) is a writer, a member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, and a political figure.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was the editor-in-chief of Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper and the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Writers’ Union.




photo

Balnur Kydyrbek (1955) is a composer and laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Almaty State Conservatoire named after Kurmangazy.

Balnur Kydyrbek composed over 500 musical pieces and songs.




photo

Nazgul Rakhmetullina (1978) is a judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University.

Has been serving since July 2020.




photo

Denis Ten (1993-2018) is a Kazakhstani figure skater, bronze medalist of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, silver winner of the 2013 World Figure Skating Championships, and VII Winter Asian Games champion.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy.


