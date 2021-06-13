June 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of June.

NAMES

Writer, member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan ORAZALIN was born in 1947 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. During his career, he worked at the Ministry of Culture of the Kazakh SSR and the Committee of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan on national policy, culture and language development. He was the editor-in-chief of Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper and the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Writers’ Union. He joined the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, in 2013. He took up his recent post in September 2019.

Composer and laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Balnur KYDYRBEK was born in 1955 in Almaty city. She graduated from the Almaty State Conservatory named after Kurmangazy. She began her career in music as a consultant at the Kazakhstan Composers Union. She has been the President of the Kazakhstan Composers Association since 1997 and the President of the Eurasian Composers Association since 2010. Ms Kydyrbek composed over 500 musical pieces, songs and so on.

Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nazgul RAKHMETULLINA was born in 1978 in East Kazakhstan region. She is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University. Throughout her career she worked for courts in East Kazakhstan region. She was appointed to her recent post in July 2020.

Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaslan MADIYEV was born in 1983 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of Kazakhstani and American top universities. Since 2004 Mr. Madiyev has worked for numerous companies, namely Alliance Bank, Morgan Stanley (London), «Kazyna» Sustainable Development Fund JSC, Kazyna Capital Management JSC, Kazakhstan Development Bank JSC, and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC. He also served at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was the Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was designated to his recent post in October 2020.

Late Kazakhstani figure skater, honored master of sports of Kazakhstan, bronze medalist of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, silver winner of the 2013 World Figure Skating Championships, VII Winter Asian Games champion, multiple champion of various ISU international tournaments and three-time champion of Kazakhstan Denis TEN was born in 1993 in Almaty city. He was a graduate of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy and started majoring in Oil and Gas at the Kazakh British Technical University. He was tragically killed in summer of 2018 in Almaty city.

