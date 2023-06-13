Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 June 2023, 07:00
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 13.

EVENTS

1994 - The Ministry of Energy and Fuel Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan is split into the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry and the Ministry of Oil and Gas Industry.

1996 - Scientist, founder of the country's energy science, professor, and the Kazakh SSR honored scientist Shafik Chokin (1912-2003) is awarded the title Halyk Qaharmany (Hero of Kazakhstan).

2011 –Vice President of Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Adil Burlibayev joins the Board of Directors of the Asian Tennis Federation for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan.

2011 –The First Kazakhstan Animated Film Festival ‘Yer Tostik’ is held in Almaty city. It is organized by the Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio.

2012 - A presentation of a three-volume collection by Mikhail Terentyev (1837-1909) «History of conquest of the Central Asia with maps and plans» first published in 1906 in Saint Petersburg takes place at the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2013 – On the sidelines of his official visit to Uzbekistan, former President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan and the unveiling ceremony of the Monument to Abai in Tashkent.
2014 - The International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Program of UNESCO features Kazakhstan's Katon-Karagay park and Akzhayik territory in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

2014 – Kazakhstan’s Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee becomes a full-fledged partner of the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and Comete' European de Normalisation ELECtrotechnique (CENELEC).

2017 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Qudaibergen wins the Best Overseas Popularity Award nomination of 2017 MTV Global Chinese Music Award.

2018 – The most ancient mosque in Taraz is awarded the status of the unique tourist object of Zhambyl region.

2019 – An official opening of the office of the Kazakhstan-Malaysia Business Council is held in Malaysia.

2019 – The Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan is set up.


History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment