June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 13.

EVENTS

1994 - The Ministry of Energy and Fuel Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan is split into the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry and the Ministry of Oil and Gas Industry.

1996 - Scientist, founder of the country's energy science, professor, and the Kazakh SSR honored scientist Shafik Chokin (1912-2003) is awarded the title Halyk Qaharmany (Hero of Kazakhstan).

2011 –Vice President of Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Adil Burlibayev joins the Board of Directors of the Asian Tennis Federation for the first time in the history of Kazakhstan.

2011 –The First Kazakhstan Animated Film Festival ‘Yer Tostik’ is held in Almaty city. It is organized by the Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio.

2012 - A presentation of a three-volume collection by Mikhail Terentyev (1837-1909) «History of conquest of the Central Asia with maps and plans» first published in 1906 in Saint Petersburg takes place at the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2013 – On the sidelines of his official visit to Uzbekistan, former President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan and the unveiling ceremony of the Monument to Abai in Tashkent.

2014 - The International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Program of UNESCO features Kazakhstan's Katon-Karagay park and Akzhayik territory in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

2014 – Kazakhstan’s Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee becomes a full-fledged partner of the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and Comete' European de Normalisation ELECtrotechnique (CENELEC).

2017 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Qudaibergen wins the Best Overseas Popularity Award nomination of 2017 MTV Global Chinese Music Award.

2018 – The most ancient mosque in Taraz is awarded the status of the unique tourist object of Zhambyl region.

2019 – An official opening of the office of the Kazakhstan-Malaysia Business Council is held in Malaysia.

2019 – The Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan is set up.